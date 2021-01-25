Dothan Area Chamber joins U.S. Chamber urging Congress to rebuild infrastructure

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce has joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Bipartisan Policy Center in launching the “Build by the Fourth of July” campaign (www.uschamber.com/letsrebuild-america), urging newly elected and re-elected members of Congress to enact a fiscally and environmentally responsible infrastructure package by July 4, 2021.
“Rebuilding our roads, bridges and highways is an economic starter,” said Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Delvick McKay. “Infrastructure is not a partisan issue – it is an American priority. We simply cannot continue to wait any longer to rebuild. Join us in calling on Congress to pass an infrastructure bill by July 4.”
As part of the campaign, the coalition is calling for the enactment of comprehensive legislation before July 4, 2021, that will:
• Repair and update our crumbling infrastructure;
• Stimulate our economy and create middle-class sustaining jobs;
• Promote fiscally and environmentally responsible policies;
• Improve federal project approvals; and
• Address the digital divide.
This coalition brings together a group of organizations including the North America’s Building Trades Unions, the National Wildlife Federation, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, the National Association of Home Builders, the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, as well as other leading business, policy, and labor organizations.
“Rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure is not only one of the fastest and most direct ways to create new jobs and spur economic growth now, but also it will sustain our modern economy for the long-term,” U.S. Chamber CEO Tom Donohue. “We strongly urge policymakers to do the same and enact a fiscally and environmentally responsible infrastructure package as one of their first priorities.”
To learn more about the campaign and see how you can get involved, please visit www.uschamber.com/lets-rebuild-america.