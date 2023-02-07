The City of Dothan recently received a Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant from the United States Department of Transportation.

The grant will be used to develop a new safety action plan for areas in the city experiencing a high number of accidents. There have been 40 fatal accidents in Dothan between 2016 and 2020.

One goal is to reduce these accidents by 50 percent over the next five years. Several safety enhancements will be made to the roads including minor geometric improvements, updated striping or signage, and the implementation of various Intelligent Transportation Systems. Safety improvements will cover all forms of travel including walking, bicycling, and vehicle use.

The $294,170 project is by 80% federal grant funds ($235,336) and 20% local funds ($58,834).

More information about this grant can be found at: Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program | US Department of Transportation