 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan babysitter accused of slapping baby
0 comments
top story

Dothan babysitter accused of slapping baby

{{featured_button_text}}

A Dothan woman was arrested for allegedly abusing a 1-year-old child she was babysitting on Halloween night.

Mariya Clifftianna Stoddart, 19, is being charged with willful abuse of a child, according to police records.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the baby’s mother asked Stoddart, a family acquaintance, to watch her child on Oct. 31 at her residence in the 1300 block of Bruce Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“While the suspect was there, she pushed the baby’s head into the bedrail, slapped the baby in the face and grabbed the baby by the neck,” Owens said. “These caused visible bruises that the mother saw when she got the child back, and that’s when the investigation started.”

Owens said there were several people who had apparently come into contact with the baby over the period of time it had been abused. Through the investigation, officers determined Stoddart was the likely culprit.

An arrest warrant was signed on Nov. 4, but Stoddart was not arrested until Monday when officers responded to a disorderly persons call at a local business.

Stoddart’s bond was set at $15,000.

Mariya Clifftianna Stoddart

Mariya Clifftianna Stoddart, 19, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert