Dothan Boots & Saddle Club gears up for Saddle Up Santa

After losing her three-year-old son to brain cancer in 2002, Dawn Greathouse wanted to keep his memory alive by giving to others, especially around the holidays, and the Saddle Up Santa event allows her to do so each year.

Dawn and her family made a pact to celebrate her son's life each year by helping others during Christmas using the money they would have spent on her son during the holidays.

Over the years, they donated to Saddle Up Santa (SUS), which started in the 1990s as a small event for the Dothan Boots & Saddle Club where members would come together for a trail ride and bring items like dog food and blankets to donate to local animal shelters.

SUS eventually evolved to be a festival for the club members and their families until it became open to the public when Greathouse took over in 2015.

“We decided to open up the event to the community and use any money raised to donate to Wiregrass 2-1-1, a local nonprofit organization,” Greathouse said. “This way we were able to help many children and families and bring joy to them even if only for a day.”