Dothan Boots & Saddle Club gears up for Saddle Up Santa

After losing her three-year-old son to brain cancer in 2002, Dawn Greathouse wanted to keep his memory alive by giving to others, especially around the holidays, and the Saddle Up Santa event allows her to do so each year.
Dawn and her family made a pact to celebrate her son's life each year by helping others during Christmas using the money they would have spent on her son during the holidays.
Over the years, they donated to Saddle Up Santa (SUS), which started in the 1990s as a small event for the Dothan Boots & Saddle Club where members would come together for a trail ride and bring items like dog food and blankets to donate to local animal shelters.
SUS eventually evolved to be a festival for the club members and their families until it became open to the public when Greathouse took over in 2015.
“We decided to open up the event to the community and use any money raised to donate to Wiregrass 2-1-1, a local nonprofit organization,” Greathouse said. “This way we were able to help many children and families and bring joy to them even if only for a day.”
The event offers free Christmas entertainment including games, inflatable bounce houses and slides, train rides, horse and buggy rides, door prizes, visits and gifts from Santa, a cake and baked goods auction, hot chocolate, coffee, and water as well as a canteen where families receive a free sack lunch for each family member to enjoy a picnic together and live entertainment by Josh Buckley.
“We want to step back in time where money isn't everything,” Greathouse said. “It's a way to let children and families see the joys of Christmas and the community.”
In addition, the event will have booths set up by non-profit organizations that offer services in the area where people can receive information about local resources and kids can play games and win prizes.
Currently, a public silent online auction with active bidding on items is taking place on the Dothan Boots & Saddle Club Facebook page and will continue until 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.
Greathouse said the SUS event has grown drastically over the years starting with 37 kids in 2015 to 887 kids in 2020 who were able to visit Santa and receive a gift.
“Last year we did a drive-thru because of COVID, but we still had a great turnout.”
This year’s event will be held at a new location at the Houston County Farm Center located at 1701 E. Cottonwood Rd. in Dothan on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event outgrew the previous location at the Dothan Boots & Saddle Club, so this is the first year the event has been held in person at the farm center, Greathouse said.
Also new this year is Santa’s Toy Trunk and Elf Workshop along with popcorn, snow cones, and more inflatables than previous years, all free of charge. Each child will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and receive a stocking and get a toy from the toy trunk and workshop.
Greathouse said they put much faith in donations from local business and the public, silent auctions, and raffles each year.
“Right now, our biggest need is standard-size stockings, small toys for stocking stuffers, and individually-wrapped candy,” Greathouse said. “We are also in need of baked goods and cakes for the auction.”
Cakes and baked goods can be dropped off at the farm center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Fri, Dec. 10. All donations and proceeds raised from the auctions will go to Wiregrass 2-1-1.
Monetary donations can be sent to saddleupsantadothan@gmail.com using PayPal or mailed to P.O. Box 7114, Dothan, AL, 36302 with checks made out to Saddle Up Santa.
Donations and other items can also be dropped off at Wiregrass 2-1-1 located at 545 W. Main St. in Dothan.
For more information about the event or donating, contact Greathouse at 334-685-2409 or saddleupsantadothan@gmail.com.
“We look forward to giving families a chance to spend time with each other without the stress of finances during the holidays,” Greathouse said. “We want every family to experience the joy of Christmas.”