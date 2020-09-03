Dothan brewery invites non-profits free space to raise money despite NPF cancellation

Dothan’s Folklore Brewing & Meadery is reaching out via social media to invite non-profit organizations to set up in a space for free in light of the National Peanut Festival’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The business will host the “Folklore’s Non-Profit Peanut Palooza” on Nov. 7.

"We understand that many organizations rely on funds made at the peanut festival every year, however we understand that this year looks different," the post reads. "We want to do our part in helping out which in this case is a place to set up and sell goods."

The invitation on social media says that all stations must be self-contained and a sign-up is required.

See the Facebook post below:

