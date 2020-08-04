Dothan buying site for future Dothan animal shelter

Dothan took another assured step toward building a new million-dollar animal shelter closer inside the city after purchasing a property to build on along Hartford Highway.

The Dothan City Commission agreed Tuesday to buy the site, located next to the Dothan City Early Education Center and behind SunSouth on Honeysuckle Road, from SRM Properties for $200,000 while the remaining amount of the listing price $194,500 is being donated to the city by the property owner.

The site was chosen out of three contenders – two others that were along Ross Clark Circle.

“This is a dream come true and a step in the right direction,” said Commissioner Beth Kenward, who is also the vice chair for the Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center’s board.

The goal of the shelter’s new location is to make it more visible to the public while a planned facility, estimated to come with a $5 million price tag, will have a welcoming appearance and an increased capacity to reduce euthanasia rates.

The commission hopes to pay for much of the facility through fundraising campaigns, many of which have already started successfully.