Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia

A Dothan capital murder suspect wanted in the 2020 shooting death of Christina Moore was arrested in Georgia by U.S. marshals Tuesday morning.

Ty’Shauwn Markise Bryant, 22, of Dothan, was located in Newnan, Georgia, by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and taken into custody without incident.

On Oct. 28, Dothan investigators obtained warrants for Bryant’s arrest for two counts of attempted murder and one count of capital murder related to Moore’s death. Two others were arrested on charges related to Moore’s death last year.

Phillip Barkley Jr., 24, was charged with capital murder and two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Dontavian McCree, 25, of Dothan, was charged with capital murder, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Bryant will be extradited to Dothan to face charges. When he returns, he will be held in the Houston County Jail without bond.