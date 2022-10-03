 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan chamber foundation donates to Ashford library

  • Updated
  • 0
The Dothan Area Chamber Foundation presented the Dothan-Houston County Library System (DHCLS) with a $5,000 check for the system's capital campaign to relocated the Ashford Library. Pictured from left to right: Danny Sharp, Dothan Area Chamber Foundation president; Chris Warren, DHCLS director; Brad Kimbro, DHCLS board chair; and Matt Parker, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce president.

A $5,000 donation from the Dothan Area Chamber Foundation will go toward relocating the library branch in Ashford.

The Dothan Houston County Library System (DHCLS) has launched the Ashford Library capital campaign to raise money to renovate the former Midsouth Bank IT Data Center into a fully functional library in the heart of downtown Ashford.

"We are very proud to help the Dothan Houston County Library System kick off this capital campaign," says Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker. "When it's complete, the new Ashford Library will be such an incredible resource for Ashford and the surrounding communities in Houston County."

The current Ashford library is located on Sixth Avenue, not far from Ashford High School. According to the capital campaign site, the new facility will be larger, more convenient, and more welcoming.

The relocation project, according to a DHCLS news release, will position the Ashford Library as a cornerstone of literacy and learning, economic opportunity, and quality of life for Ashford, as well as for the surrounding towns and cities in Houston County. 

For more information about the Ashford Library capital campaign or to make a donation, visit dhcls.org/ashford.

