Dothan Chapter 87 announces results of AR-15 rifle raffle
  • Updated
From left, Commander Daniel Blackman and winner Sr. Vice Commander John Johnston.

 SUBMITTED

Commander Daniel Blackman of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 87 awarded the Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 rifle to the winner, Sr. Vice Commander John Johnston.

The raffle drawing was held at Golden Corral-Dothan to benefit local disabled veterans and their families in order to provide many services such as rent for the homeless, food bank assistance, gas for transportation, energy bills, and assistance in filing disability claims to the Veterans Administration.

Commander Blackman was quoted as saying, “Thank you to all who purchased tickets this year to help our Alabama veterans and to remember that all donations are fully tax deductible.”

For more information regarding the services provided by the local Chapter-87 DAV, call (334) 446-0866.

