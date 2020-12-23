Dothan churches taking precautions with Christmas services

Christmas is typically a festive time of year. It’s a time for rejoicing and connecting with others. It’s a time of worship and fellowship for Christians around the world.

And, yes, Christmastime typically has its share of holiday stress. But this year, the stress is different – just like almost everything else in 2020.

For many Christians, not attending church services to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ is unimaginable. With COVID-19 back on the rise, Dothan churches are trying to host services that bring people together to worship safely. But, it’s a delicate balance between providing spiritual care and keeping people healthy.

“I think the difficulty right now is we’re seeing a spike in cases and people are starting to know a lot of people who have COVID,” said Chris Jones, the lead minister at Westgate Church of Christ in Dothan. “We’ve been affected personally as a church – we’ve lost some people. We’ve had people really sick who pulled through but some that did not. It’s impacted us personally as a congregation.”

But there’s hope, Jones said, with the vaccine, and this time of year brings a sense of renewal.