Dothan City Commission delays action on short-term rentals

Dothan city commissioners have delayed action on regulations for short-term rentals such as those listed on sites like Airbnb.

During their Tuesday meeting, commissioners voted to table action on several agenda items that would have established regulations for such rentals after a question was raised regarding insurance requirements for commercial short-term rentals.

The commission did vote to relax the city’s current restriction on accessory dwelling units. Previously, such units have only been allowed as housing for family members. The change, which is a companion piece for the city’s efforts to pass regulations on short-term rentals, now allows accessory dwelling units to be used as rentals by non-family members.

Dothan Planning and Development Director Todd McDonald said accessory dwelling units are good to have as short-term rental options in the city. And such units are already being used to house non-family members despite the city’s restriction.

“If an individual has a house and they have an accessory dwelling in the back, they could lease that for short-term rentals,” McDonald said. “We recognize that that’s reality.”

Items tabled during Tuesday’s meeting included amendments to the business and zoning sections of the city’s Code of Ordinances as well as an agreement with Avenu Insights and Analytics to provide short-term rental administration, data collection, and audit services for the city.

Commissioners plan to take up the matter again when they meet on Sept. 20.

Short-term rentals are considered those that last less than 30 days in the City of Dothan. With the growing market of such rentals – there are between 70 and 80 Dothan listings on Airbnb alone – came complaints from residents who live near properties that have been turned into short-term rentals.

Dothan’s planning staff has been working on regulations for short-term rentals since last year, and the proposed rules break short-term rentals into two categories – short-term residential rental (STRR) and short-term commercial rental (STCR). With an STRR, the owner resides at the property and the rental may be a room in the home or an accessory dwelling unit. For STCR, the owner doesn’t live on site.

Under the proposed regulations, both types of short-term rentals must be licensed with stipulations for quiet times, parking, and the number of guests. Owners of multiple rentals must have each one licensed. But with an STCR, there are additional requirements including proof of commercial general liability insurance with minimum limits of $500,000 per occurrence and $1 million aggregate.

Kelly Wood is a short-term rental operator with only one rental near Southeast Health. The property, a full house, is considered a short-term commercial rental, but Wood said she’s only renting the home so she can afford to offer it at no charge to families experiencing a medical crisis with a loved one hospitalized in Dothan.

The insurance requirement is double what she currently has on the rental.

“I’m trying to meet a need in our city, but your extra regulations are making it harder for a small person like me who doesn’t own multiple properties,” Wood said.

In response, commissioners wanted to get more information to make sure the minimum insurance amounts aren’t excessive for the Dothan market.

Wood said she’s on board with licensing, lodging tax collections, and making sure people manage their rentals properly. But she said it feels discriminatory to make some requirements for short-term rental property owners and not long-term rental owners, especially when it comes to the commercial liability insurance requirement.

“I do understand what you are trying to do, and I appreciate part of it,” Wood said. “… But when you get to the meat of it, when you read everything, y’all are dictating what kind of insurance we have to have. I mean, I feel like that’s a little bit of overreach.”

In other business Tuesday:

- The Dothan City Commission approved the reapportionment of boundaries for the city’s six commission districts. The new boundaries were first presented to the city commission and the public in March following staff’s analysis of the federal census. The district lines were last adjusted in 2012.

- Commissioners voted to enter an economic development agreement with Park West LLC to provide financial assistance in an amount not to exceed $2 million. The assistance will be paid incrementally over 10 years based on sales tax revenues generated through retail sales in the development. Park West LLC plans to construct a new commercial building and improve other properties located at the corner of West Main Street and the Ross Clark Circle, next to the Circle West Shopping Center. The primary tenant will be Burlington.

- During the administrative meeting, commissioners heard a request to authorize the operation of medical cannabis dispensaries in the city. The city’s Code of Ordinances will have to be amended to create an appropriate business license classification. Dothan Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said the chamber has received calls from parties interested in opening such dispensaries in the Dothan market. Dispensaries would be able to sell medical marijuana to registered patients.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will be accepting requests for applications for business licenses around the state until Oct. 17. Only a limited number of licenses will be issued by the state commission for growers, processors, and dispensaries with annual licensing fees ranging from $30,000 to $50,000.