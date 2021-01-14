 Skip to main content
Dothan City School Board approves use of half-million dollar grant
Dothan City School Board approves use of half-million dollar grant

Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dennis Coe

Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dennis Coe

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

The Dothan City Board of Education approved a request to carry over two grants totaling $522,675 to be used at Head Start at a special called school board meeting on Thursday.

The grants were originally approved as CARES funds for COVID-19 related uses and required board approval to be used through Sept. 30, 2021.   

Dothan City Schools are preparing for an Accreditation Review that will take place Feb. 1-3. This review is conducted every five years by a private, non-governmental accrediting agency that has been created specifically to review education institutions and programs. Accreditation sets quality standards, provides access to federal and state funding, and much more. 

