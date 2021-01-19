Dothan City School Board focuses on positive changes for the upcoming year

• Dothan Preparatory: Academy Elizabeth (Reecy) Beacham, 9th grade

• Dothan Preparatory: Academy Reagan Mathis, 9th grade

• Dothan High School: Ella Wood, 10th grade

• Dothan High School: Liana Shapiro, 12th grade

Coe said he was excited to have a variety of students that he can hear from on important issues in the schools.

Coe also talked about the new Employee Assistance Program that is currently in the works for DCS. The program will provide employees with mental health services such as counseling. The program, once initiated, will be the first in southeast Alabama.

“Our employees have gone through a tremendous amount of stress over the last year with COVID,” Coe said. “Many of them are in a high risk category, but continue to provide services for our children. What they are doing is certainly applaudable. To be able to offer additional layers of support to them is wonderful and I hope it is something that is well received.”

The board also approved the extension of FFCRA Leave which gives employees 10 “free” days if they test positive or come in contact with a COVID positive person.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.