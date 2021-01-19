Dothan City School Board focuses on positive changes for the upcoming year

Although COVID-19 cases are still on the rise and continue to impact normal in-person classes at Dothan City Schools (DCS), the system is also working to look ahead to some positive changes coming soon.
At Tuesday evening's Dothan school board meeting, Interim Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe presented a detailed update on current and planned repairs in the schools as well as updates on the new advanced curriculum that will be initiated at Dothan Preparatory Academy.
Additionally, the names of the Superintendent Student Advisory Council were announced at the meeting:
• Selma Street Elementary School: Athena Hutto, 6th grade
• Morris Slingluff Elementary School: Jaydn Hutchins, 5th grade
• Kelly Springs Elementary School: Gavin Love, 6th grade
• Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School: Kamiah Bryant, 6th grade
• Highlands Elementary School: Ariel Lumbatis, 6th grade
• Heard Elementary School: Payden Roberson, 5th grade
• Girard Intermediate School: Jasmine Rivers, 6th grade
• Carver School: Abby Bolinger, 6th grade
• Beverlye Intermediate School: Jordan E. Rollins, 6th grade
• Dothan Preparatory: Academy Elizabeth (Reecy) Beacham, 9th grade
• Dothan Preparatory: Academy Reagan Mathis, 9th grade
• Dothan High School: Ella Wood, 10th grade
• Dothan High School: Liana Shapiro, 12th grade
Coe said he was excited to have a variety of students that he can hear from on important issues in the schools.
Coe also talked about the new Employee Assistance Program that is currently in the works for DCS. The program will provide employees with mental health services such as counseling. The program, once initiated, will be the first in southeast Alabama.
“Our employees have gone through a tremendous amount of stress over the last year with COVID,” Coe said. “Many of them are in a high risk category, but continue to provide services for our children. What they are doing is certainly applaudable. To be able to offer additional layers of support to them is wonderful and I hope it is something that is well received.”
The board also approved the extension of FFCRA Leave which gives employees 10 “free” days if they test positive or come in contact with a COVID positive person.