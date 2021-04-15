Dothan City School Board proposes plans for COVID-19 funding after accreditation reviews

The Dothan City Schools Board of Education discussed the proposed plan for around $35 million worth of relief funding at Thursday’s meeting which will be focused on improving areas noted during accreditation reviews that took place earlier this year.

In February DCS went under an accreditation review which is conducted every five years by a private, non-governmental accrediting agency that has been created specifically to review education institutions and programs.

This year’s accreditation review noted only a few needed improvements for DCS. One of those included the need for protocol aimed directly at the teachers for the new virtual school opening at the start of next school year.

Another was addressing achievement gaps between subgroups of students, which currently has an equity plan in place that is moving towards the implementation phase and is being led by the Culturally Inspired Expertise committee.

The accreditation board did praise many areas including the communication and transparency that DCS has with parents and the community.