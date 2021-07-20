Dothan City Schools adopt new crisis alert security system

The Dothan City Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of a new crisis alert system from Centegix and the installation of solar panels at some facilities during its meeting Monday night.

The board also heard a report from DCS Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe concerning the system’s healthy financial status entering the upcoming school year.

Steve Parrish, DCS school security officer, said using the wireless safety reporting system allows staff members to immediately notify personnel when a sequence of clicks is made on a wearable badge. Depending on the sequence of clicks, anyone can alert other faculty, administration or law enforcement.

Coe said the new solar energy proposal includes a partnership with a solar energy company that will install and take responsibility of the panels at multiple locations, including Dothan High School and the Dothan Early Education Center. More details about the solar project are expected to be released soon from school officials.

This partnership will also include a program with the Dothan Technology Center to create a solar energy workspace for students in the engineering program to work directly with engineers from the company.