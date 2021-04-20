Dothan City Schools adopt Title IX sexual abuse prevention training plan

The Dothan City Schools Board of Education (DCS) adopted guidelines which allow training for students and teachers to help recognize and prevent child sexual abuse at Monday’s meeting.

Erin’s Law Policy, a branch of Title IX enacted in 2015, requires that teachers and students in Alabama undergo age-appropriate training on recognizing the signs of sexual abuse, misconduct or harassment and what to do if they see or experience it.

“Each grade is shown age-appropriate videos that walk the students through the process of understanding, recognizing and acting against any form of sexual abuse,” Dr. Debra Wright, Title IX director at DCS said. “The students learn what an inappropriate touch looks like or an inappropriate comment and what to do if they experience those.”

Wright provides training to the adults at DCS and the student’s training comes through the guidance department. Wright said the schools are partnered with the Child Advocacy Center, which provides the training materials.

All instructional materials are available for parents to see upon request. Parents can contact Wright at dewright@dothan.k12.al.us.