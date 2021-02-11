Dothan City Schools adopting new Title IX policies

Dothan City Schools’ (DCS) Title IX Coordinator Dr. Debra Wright presented a new training module that the board will soon complete that follows the new Title IX regulations that were put in place in August 2020.

These policies bring regulations that were once limited to higher education down to K-12. Students will now be given the option to file a formal complaint regarding Title IX issues and be given a full investigation through a grievance process that will include due process principles.

The board is being trained so it can act as an appellate court if there are any questions or conflict with a case decision.

“We are light-years ahead of other districts,” interim superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said about the policies. “We already have a director, investigators and decision makers in place that have been properly trained.”

Wright also announced a committee that has been created to study cultural differences in DCS students so they can better learn to close educational gaps that arise because of them. The committee, which consists of 15 members, is named Culturally Inspired Expertise.