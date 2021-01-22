Dothan City Schools announce teachers of the year

Dothan City Schools surprised the two winners for the 2021-2022 District Teachers of the Year Friday morning.

Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School’s speech-language pathologist Angelia Scarborough was named DCS Primary Teacher of the Year. Scarborough has been with the system for eight years and describers herself as someone who was born to help students communicate effectively. Her coworkers have said that her everyday actions not only encourage her students, but her colleagues as well.

Dothan Technology Center’s graphic arts teacher Gina Burdeshaw was named DCS Secondary Teacher of the Year. Burdeshaw has been with the system for two years and has brought her skills to the classroom of DTC to show her students how creativity can thrive in the workforce. Her students believed she should be Teacher of the Year because she is constantly empowering and motivating them in every shape and form to be the best they can be.

The chosen teachers will represent Dothan City Schools at the state level for Alabama Teacher of the Year.

