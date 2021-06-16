Dothan City Schools approves employee pay increases and incentives

The Dothan City Board of Education approved a pay increase and incentive package for all DCS employees that will put DCS paying 2.5% above the state minimum.
Along with the pay increase, all staff will be receiving a $1,000 bonus paid in semi-annual installments next year.
“We have been looking at ways to improve our retention rates and how to utilize federal and local funds to increase pay for our staff,” said DCS Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Walker. “We were already paying 1% over the minimum, so with these funds we were able to add another 1.5% and the bonus incentives.”
Walker said it was important to her and the DCS staff that these increases and incentives included everyone and didn’t single out any specific group of employees.
“Everyone is important with what we are doing here,” Walker said. “The additional ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds have allowed us to use funds for the benefit of the entire district rather than specific people in specific schools. Recruiting is important, but we wanted to reward everyone who has been loyal and encourage retention in our staff.”
Patrick Mallory, DCS director of human resources, said he wants to create a competitive market for DCS so it can attract the best talent for the schools.
“Our students deserve to have the best we can put in the classrooms,” Mallory said. “We’ve got a lot of openings right now for support staff positions and some teaching positions and we want to bring in the best talent we can.”
DCS will be hosting a job fair next Wednesday which will focus on support staff positions, but according to Mallory, no one will be turned away.
“Exciting things are happening here at DCS, I think people are going to be proud of this system,” Mallory said. “We are continuing to grow and we want to change the culture at DCS and become like a family. That’s very important to us right now.”
The job fair will be held at the Dothan High School Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where on-site application and interview processes will take place.
