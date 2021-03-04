Dothan City Schools Board of Education appoints Coe as superintendent

In a surprise move, the Dothan City Schools Board of Education (DCS) appointed Dr. Dennis Coe as the new superintendent in a 4-3 vote Thursday night, despite opposition from some board members.

Coe, who was formally the DCS chief operations officer, has served as the interim superintendent since the resignation of former superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards last September.

DCS board members Franklin Jones, Brenda Guilford and Chris Maddox expressed concern over the fairness of appointing someone from inside the system rather than reviewing all applications before a superintendent was named. All three members voted against Coe’s appointment.

The majority said that DCS needed continuity and stability. Voting in favor of the appointment were Board Chairman Mike Schmitz, Susan Vierkandt, Brett Strickland and Amy Bonds.

Schmitz said now is not the time to look outside for leadership, but to look within the system. Schmitz said he believes families of DCS students are weary of change right now considering the happenings of the last year.

“This is such an incredibly challenging time,” Schmitz said. “We have great employees and we need to look within to find leadership.”