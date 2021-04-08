Dothan City Schools Board of Education approves new superintendent contract

The Dothan City Schools Board of Education presented and approved newly appointed Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe’s employment contract which will end on June 30, 2023.

Coe’s salary is set at $175,000 per year with a monthly housing allowance of $1,200, travel expenses, other necessary expenses and monthly retirement contributions through the end of the contract.

Coe, who was formerly the DCS chief operations officer, served as the interim superintendent since the resignation of former superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards last September until he was appointed in a 4 to 3 vote during the March board meeting.

Edwards is currently involved in a lawsuit against DCS claiming that she was “frequently subject to actions and behavior by certain board members to undermine her authority and sabotage her ability to do her job,” despite being “exemplary” in her role as superintendent and never receiving a negative review by the school board. The demand for $584,000 is meant to cover 2 ½ years of salary, benefits, and insurance premiums.

The board also approved two other items which gave permission to apply for funding, including:

Head Start application for COLA.

CRRSA COVID-19 funds for additional staff, substitute teachers, sanitizing supplies and more.

