 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan City Schools Board of Education approves new superintendent contract
0 comments
alert top story

Dothan City Schools Board of Education approves new superintendent contract

{{featured_button_text}}
Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dennis Coe

Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dennis Coe

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

The Dothan City Schools Board of Education presented and approved newly appointed Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe’s employment contract which will end on June 30, 2023.

Coe’s salary is set at $175,000 per year with a monthly housing allowance of $1,200, travel expenses, other necessary expenses and monthly retirement contributions through the end of the contract.

Coe, who was formerly the DCS chief operations officer, served as the interim superintendent since the resignation of former superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards last September until he was appointed in a 4 to 3 vote during the March board meeting.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Edwards is currently involved in a lawsuit against DCS claiming that she was “frequently subject to actions and behavior by certain board members to undermine her authority and sabotage her ability to do her job,” despite being “exemplary” in her role as superintendent and never receiving a negative review by the school board. The demand for $584,000 is meant to cover 2 ½ years of salary, benefits, and insurance premiums.

The board also approved two other items which gave permission to apply for funding, including:

Head Start application for COLA.

CRRSA COVID-19 funds for additional staff, substitute teachers, sanitizing supplies and more.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert