Dothan City Schools Child Nutrition Program re-launches Summer Food Bus Program

Dothan City Schools' Child Nutrition Program (CNP) is kicking off another season of its Summer Food Bus Program. Through a partnership with Dothan Leisure Services, Dothan CNP aims to provide more than 2,400 meals per day across the Wiregrass.

Beginning June 14, the Summer Food Bus will have 10 stops around Dothan, including Summertree Apartments and Cayman Bay Mobile Home Park. All children 18 years of age and under will have access to free breakfast and lunch per day per child Monday through Thursday. On Thursdays, each child will receive three additional meals to last through the weekend. The program will run throughout the summer with exclusion to school holidays and will end on July 29.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, June 14, at 10:15 a.m. at Dothan High School, the Summer Food Bus Program will kick off Summer 2021 with an official re-launch of the bus to reveal its new name and newly designed exterior, all provided by DCS students. This past fall, the Cultural Arts Center partnered with Dothan City Schools to kick off a Naming and Art Contest to help decorate and name the bus.