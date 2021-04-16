Dothan City Schools earns Cognia System Accreditation

Dothan City Schools (DCS) has earned system accreditation for another five-year term (2021-2026) by Cognia, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers.

Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes districts that meet rigorous standards that focus on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meet the needs of learners, and effective leadership. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the system and all of its schools are accredited, and that DCS are recognized across the nation as a school system that meets Cognia Standards of Quality.

“Systems accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides Dothan City Schools a nationally recognized mark of quality for our school system and each school within our system,” shared Dr. Dennis Coe, DCS superintendent. “It demonstrates to our community our commitment to excellence, our openness to external review and feedback, and our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the students we serve.”