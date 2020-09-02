Dothan City Schools: Edwards discusses plans, uncertainties, and transparency ahead of first day

There are many unknowns heading into next school year, but Dothan City Schools Superintendent Phyllis Edwards said they’ve planned for everything they can ahead of students starting back Tuesday, adding that teachers and families must be ready to “shift on a dime.”
In a virtual press conference with area media, Edwards detailed how virtual and traditional classes will have to adapt to teaching and learning and how administration will strive to be transparent with the community during unprecedented times.
“This is hard for anyone to plan for. It’s never been seen before,” Edwards said. “We’re educators. While we can tell someone to go home, we can’t control the environment 24/7.”
More than 30% of the system’s enrolled students will not be in traditional classroom environments, as parents have signed up over 2,900 students for virtual instruction for the first nine weeks.
Edwards said the large number of students enrolled in virtual school will be a “big help” in allowing social distancing via smaller class sizes in traditional school; in some cases, as few as nine or 10 students make up a class.
While Houston County was designated a low-risk environment for COVID-19 transmission by the Alabama Department of Public Health, schools may create more opportunity for virus transmission. Edwards said the schools have not been given guidance on what point schools will shut down due to transmission, but said she will rely on guidance from staff nurses and ADPH.
The system is working on a dashboard for its website to inform families of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the city schools. separating the information to account for both students and faculty.
While it is difficult for the school system to plan for the many unknowns that are ahead, administrators are as prepared as they can be for what they do know, Edwards said.
More than 250 teachers were trained by the Southeastern Region Education Board on how to teach using a virtual platform. However, all teachers have been trained in some capacity on how to use the technology, so in the worst case scenario that the entire school system has to close, everyone will be prepared to teach virtually, Edwards said.
“If you don’t have symptoms and not really sick, we’re going to switch that person to virtual and take their classes with them,” Edwards said. “We have to be ready to shift on a dime. We have to talk to all of our teachers to move and shift if something happens… You just don’t know. We’ll make the best call we can.”
Two virtual coordinators have been hired to help facilitate the virtual program and the system is still working to get virtual tutors, appealing to retired teachers and college students studying education.
Schedules are still being made final and open houses have begun, although all schools have devised different ways of conducting them. Some are doing virtual open houses, others are doing drive-by meet-and-greets, and some are allowing small groups of families enter the building at a time.
Edwards assured parents that children will still be able to participate in outdoor playtime and recesses, as many studies have shown students fare better with outside time.
“I think whenever we can find a way to get our students outside and in the fresh air, we’ll do that,” she said. “We’re dealing with children, adolescents. These children are going to connect with each other while they’re at school. You can’t leave them at a desk for five hours. That would be just terrible.”
She emphasized that schools were not structured like hospitals, but are social environments. The schools have done as much as they can to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, like making one-way walking paths in the hallways, creating spread out seating charts in classes and buses, and delivering lunches to classrooms so students can eat their meals there. Schools cannot restrict every social interaction a student has with others.
Edwards also said field trips will likely not take place the first half of the year, and events like pep rallies will have to be accomplished in small groups, if at all.
The system is still working out how to test students to see where they are in learning since school was cancelled early last year. She said students might be tested after school.
Instruction for the 2020-2021 school year will begin virtually and in-person on Tuesday.
