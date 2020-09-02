Dothan City Schools: Edwards discusses plans, uncertainties, and transparency ahead of first day

The system is working on a dashboard for its website to inform families of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the city schools. separating the information to account for both students and faculty.

While it is difficult for the school system to plan for the many unknowns that are ahead, administrators are as prepared as they can be for what they do know, Edwards said.

More than 250 teachers were trained by the Southeastern Region Education Board on how to teach using a virtual platform. However, all teachers have been trained in some capacity on how to use the technology, so in the worst case scenario that the entire school system has to close, everyone will be prepared to teach virtually, Edwards said.

“If you don’t have symptoms and not really sick, we’re going to switch that person to virtual and take their classes with them,” Edwards said. “We have to be ready to shift on a dime. We have to talk to all of our teachers to move and shift if something happens… You just don’t know. We’ll make the best call we can.”

Two virtual coordinators have been hired to help facilitate the virtual program and the system is still working to get virtual tutors, appealing to retired teachers and college students studying education.