 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan city schools, except Girard third and fourth graders, resume in-person classes
0 Comments
alert featured top story

Dothan city schools, except Girard third and fourth graders, resume in-person classes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dothan City Schools

Students at Dothan Preparatory Academy walk to their buses after school last Tuesday.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

The majority of Dothan City Schools (DCS) will return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

However, Girard Intermediate School’s entire third and fourth grade classes will remain in remote learning until Thursday and will return to in-person learning on Friday, according a school system news release Monday afternoon.

Transportation will return to normal operations covering all DCS bus routes, and all athletic events will continue as scheduled.

Last Tuesday, just a day after DCS suspended bus transportation to several schools, the school system announced a swift move to fully remote learning for students in all grades because of staffing and substitute shortages.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Students were out of school on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

The press release added that Dothan City Schools will continue to monitor COVID-19 and its variants impact on its schools, staffing issues and community.

Additionally, masks will be strongly encouraged inside all DCS facilities and campuses, per federal regulations. Masks are required on all DCS transportation and DCS Head Start’s campus (a federally regulated school/program).

Based on Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, any individual who was out last week and tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to wear a mask for the remainder of this week.

All DCS facilities will continue to use best practice strategies for cleaning recommended by the CDC.

All students and staff are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and if they are feeling sick, they should stay home from school.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fake COVID-19 Testing Sites Are Popping Up Amid Omicron Surge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert