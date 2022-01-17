Dothan city schools, except Girard third and fourth graders, resume in-person classes

The majority of Dothan City Schools (DCS) will return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

However, Girard Intermediate School’s entire third and fourth grade classes will remain in remote learning until Thursday and will return to in-person learning on Friday, according a school system news release Monday afternoon.

Transportation will return to normal operations covering all DCS bus routes, and all athletic events will continue as scheduled.

Last Tuesday, just a day after DCS suspended bus transportation to several schools, the school system announced a swift move to fully remote learning for students in all grades because of staffing and substitute shortages.

Students were out of school on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The press release added that Dothan City Schools will continue to monitor COVID-19 and its variants impact on its schools, staffing issues and community.

Additionally, masks will be strongly encouraged inside all DCS facilities and campuses, per federal regulations. Masks are required on all DCS transportation and DCS Head Start’s campus (a federally regulated school/program).