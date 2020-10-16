Dothan City Schools has 151 students quarantined due to COVID precautions

The Dothan City Schools system has had a spike in the number of students quarantined due to possible COVID exposure.
On Thursday, 112 students were quarantined, according to the COVID dashboard on the school system's website. On Friday, that number went up to 140 students - or more than 3% of traditional school students.
Additionally, 11 students systemwide have tested positive for COVID-19. Twenty-two staff members - five who have tested positive for the virus and 17 who were possibly exposed - have been sent home to self-isolate.
Communications Officer Meagan Dorsey denied rumors on Thursday that Dothan High School was on the verge of closing down due to a high number of teachers quarantined.
