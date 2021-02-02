Dothan City Schools Kindergarten registration now open

Dothan City Schools kindergarten registrations began on Feb. 1 for the 2021-2022 school year.

Children registering for kindergarten must be five years old on or before Sept. 1.

Parents should bring proof of birth, a current Alabama Certificate of Immunization (blue card), proof of residency, and Social Security card.

All new students to Dothan City Schools must register at their zoned school. For more information, please contact your zoned school, or visit the DCS website for school zone listings.

Registration ends June 1.

