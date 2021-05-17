Dothan City Schools making plans for new fall programs

Dothan City Schools Board of Education used the Monday night board meeting to discuss progress on many projects, new summer school programs and changes coming to some schools in the fall.

DCS Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said he has been working on finalizing a request to partner with a company to work with engineering students on alternate energy plans, like solar energy.

Coe also mentioned that currently about 300 students have enrolled in the new virtual school starting next fall, and all furniture and equipment for the school has been ordered and should be installed by the end of June.

Maria Johnson, director of curriculum services at DCS updated the board on new programs coming to the DCS summer school, including three community involvement projects.

DCS Summer School will be partnering with the Wiregrass Museum of Art, who will provide art packets that will include art projects and materials for students. There will also be a reading program where students can read books, write reports and enter creative contests, like poster contests for incentives.

Representatives from Dothan Preparatory Academy told the board about changes coming to DPA starting next fall, including a new recruiting process for advanced classes and newly expanded elective choices.