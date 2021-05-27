Dothan City Schools plan for upcoming summer projects

The Dothan City Schools Board of Education was busy planning for the renovations and projects happening this summer at the Thursday night board meeting.

A presentation was given on the planned work for summer 2021, which included HVAC and control upgrades at Girard Intermediate and chilled water pumps, fan coil replacements and control upgrades at Selma Street Elementary. All of this work is covered under the COVID funding DCS is receiving.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board approved a bid for improvements being made at Dothan High and Dothan Technology Center. The $12 million project, fully funded by state and federal funds, will include work to the gymnasium, new LED lighting and much more. These renovations will begin next week.

Because of the work being done at DTC, some courses would have been impacted, including culinary arts. The board approved a bid to purchase a culinary arts food trailer where the culinary students will have a place to cook and have class while renovations are being done to their current classroom.

“We couldn’t shut down our course offerings,” Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said. “We have to find alternative locations for some of the classes and this is one of them. We will pair the trailer with a usable classroom so the students can continue on with the culinary arts course.”

The board also congratulated board member Dr. Franklin Jones, who just recently obtained his PhD.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.