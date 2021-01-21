Dothan City Schools planning new assistance program for employees

“With COVID, our teachers and administration have had to deal with stressors that may not have existed prior, or have exacerbated existing situations. This requires a high level of flexibility and adjustment to not only their personal challenges of the year but also helping our students and families feel supported,” Zavitz said. “In doing so, our goal of the EAP is to help our teachers and administration feel equally supported, just as much as they support our students and families. We recognize their efforts and continue to strive to find ways to strengthen and support our staff, who make education happen every day.”