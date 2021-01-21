Dothan City Schools planning new assistance program for employees

Once-taboo topics like mental health and work-life balance have been elevated in many workplaces in the era of COVID-19. Recognizing the tumult attributable to the pandemic, Dothan City Schools officials are working to create a model program to help employee manage stress and create a better work-life balance.
DCS is developing the new Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which will be the first of its kind in Southeast Alabama and will provide employees and their qualifying dependents with a variety of free services such as mental health, financial, and legal consultation. Andrea Zavitz, DCS mental health services coordinator, has been working alongside other school officials on final details before the program can be implemented.
“I believe wholeheartedly in the benefits of an EAP and the positive impact for employees,” Zavitz said. “The research demonstrates that an EAP helps an employee deal with issues that might otherwise adversely impact the employee's health and wellness or work performance. When employees are struggling, this also impacts absenteeism rates.”
The EAP is still in its early stages, but the goals for the program include up to three counseling sessions that can be face-to-face or virtual, a 24-hour hotline that allows an employee to speak with a licensed behavioral health professional, a half-hour legal consultation with a participating attorney for a range of topics, a half-hour consultation for financial services each calendar year, and professional development opportunities. Zavitz hopes to add more services to this list, like discounted gym memberships.
“With COVID, our teachers and administration have had to deal with stressors that may not have existed prior, or have exacerbated existing situations. This requires a high level of flexibility and adjustment to not only their personal challenges of the year but also helping our students and families feel supported,” Zavitz said. “In doing so, our goal of the EAP is to help our teachers and administration feel equally supported, just as much as they support our students and families. We recognize their efforts and continue to strive to find ways to strengthen and support our staff, who make education happen every day.”
Interim Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said that he was excited to offer an additional layer of support for the employees who have worked throughout the pandemic.
Zavitz hopes that DCS can meet all the goals planned for the EAP design and then some as she and other staff continue to structure the program.