Dothan City Schools planning trial “Virtual Day” for middle, high school students

Dothan City Schools says it is “proactively preparing for future closures” by holding a trial “Virtual Day” for all of its junior high and high school students next Friday.

“This day will allow DCS an opportunity to proactively identify areas of improvement to better ensure the most effective learning environment for our students in case of forced closures in the future,” a Friday morning press release stated.

Statewide increase of staffing issues coupled with existing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming flu season may force Dothan schools to close down at some point.

“In this unprecedented school year and the increasing possibilities of closures due to staffing shortages, COVID-19, and the possible impact from flu season, this is the best opportunity for Dothan City Schools to take a moment to evaluate our virtual instruction procedures and make sure that our staff members are prepared to meet our student’s needs in any situation,” said Dr. Dennis Coe, acting superintendent.