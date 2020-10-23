Dothan City Schools planning trial “Virtual Day” for middle, high school students

Dothan City Schools says it is “proactively preparing for future closures” by holding a trial “Virtual Day” for all of its junior high and high school students next Friday.
“This day will allow DCS an opportunity to proactively identify areas of improvement to better ensure the most effective learning environment for our students in case of forced closures in the future,” a Friday morning press release stated.
Support Local Journalism
Statewide increase of staffing issues coupled with existing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming flu season may force Dothan schools to close down at some point.
“In this unprecedented school year and the increasing possibilities of closures due to staffing shortages, COVID-19, and the possible impact from flu season, this is the best opportunity for Dothan City Schools to take a moment to evaluate our virtual instruction procedures and make sure that our staff members are prepared to meet our student’s needs in any situation,” said Dr. Dennis Coe, acting superintendent.
The trial day is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30. Parents of students at Dothan Prep and Dothan High should expect communication from their schools on expectations. Students and families are encouraged to utilize DCS’s technology help desk at 334-793-1138. DCS’s technology help desk provides assistance for students and families attending virtually using DCS-provided devices.
The virtual day will not impact extracurricular activities. Students will return to campus on Monday, Nov. 2.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.