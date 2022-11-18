Dothan City Schools receives a 'C' on state report card

The Alabama Department of Education released the Alabama State Report Card on Friday, giving letter grades for schools and school systems across the state for the 2021-2022 school year, including Dothan City Schools.

Dothan City Schools (DCS) received a “C,” which reflects several different factors including academic achievement, academic growth, chronic absenteeism, as well as graduation rates and college and career readiness for high schools, according to a news release from Dothan City Schools. The school system scored a 76 overall, according to the state's report card website.

“I would like to commend all DCS administrators, principals, teachers and staff on their hard work toward the continued growth and academic achievement of all Dothan City School students," Dothan City School Superintendent Dennis Coe said. "The last several years have proven to be extremely challenging as a result of the pandemic and restructuring. Moving forward we recognize the components of the restructuring that were successful and are developing plans to modify components of the restructuring that were not successful. The process includes current parents and community forums designed as listening sessions to gather input from the public as to how we improve."

Coe said he encourages all members of the community to participate in the upcoming community forum on Nov. 29 at Beverlye Intermediate School beginning at 6 p.m.

According to the Alabama Department of Education, Houston County, Henry County and Coffee County school systems as well as Enterprise City Schools scored an 87 overall for the 2021-2022 school year. Elba City Schools received an overall score of 75. Daleville City Schools received a 76, while Dale County Schools scored a 90. Both Geneva City and Geneva County school systems scored an 88 overall.

This is the first Alabama State Report Card released since fall 2019 for the 2018-2019 school year. The state received waivers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The overall score for Dothan City Schools in 2019 was an 81.

Since that last report card, Dothan City Schools has undergone restructuring and every school has a different grade configuration and demographics from the 2018-2019 school year. School system officials asked parents and community members to be mindful of those changes, the news release stated.

"We encourage parents and others to explore DCS’s five-year Strategic Plan and the Alabama State Report Card, which provides multi-year, detailed information about our schools and allows you to compare our schools to others throughout the state using a wide range of measures," the news release stated.

The school system's strategic plan can be found dothan.k12.al.us/strategicplan while the state's report cards are at reportcard.alsde.edu/selectschool.aspx.

"Whether a school receives a higher or lower letter grade, the release of the Alabama State Report Card represents an opportunity for schools, parents and community members to work together to help every school in the state succeed," the Dothan City Schools news release stated.