Students and faculty in the 17 career and technical education programs at Dothan Tech, Dothan Preparatory Academy and Carver 9th Grade Academy will celebrate Alabama Career and Technical Education Month during February.

Through this celebration, Dothan City Schools asks the community to join in by engaging and learning more about the critical role career and technical education plays in the future career success of students and its importance to their academic achievement.

“We hope to engage our community residents with the many things going on within our Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses across the district,” said Chris Duke, Director of CTE and Workforce Development for DCS. “We want them to see the level of skills students gain here and how, working with people from the business community, we’re preparing young people to be productive career professionals and community leaders.”

Currently, two out of every three high school students in Alabama participate in a career and technical education program. These students have an opportunity to explore their career options in more than 300 courses, earn advanced diplomas and credentials, and receive college credit.

According to the Association for Career and Technical Education, research shows that many of the country’s fastest-growing occupations require the technical, communication, time management, and leadership skills taught in America’s career and technical education programs.

Research also shows that among high school graduates entering the workforce, those with a technical education background earn more than those without this advantage.

Dothan City Schools has a total of 17 CTE programs between Dothan Preparatory Academy (DPA), Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan Tech. The majority of the programs are located at Dothan Tech. They include: Agriscience, Army JROTC, Automotive Technology (Dual Enrollment with Wallace Community College), Aviation Maintenance (Dual Enrollment with Alabama Aviation College, a division of Enterprise State Community College), Biomedical Science, Building Construction, Business/Marketing, Cosmetology and Spa Techniques, Culinary Arts, Computer Technician (Dual Enrollment with Wallace Community College), Education & Training - Early Childhood, Graphic Arts, Health Science, Pre Engineering, Television Production, Welding, PLTW - Automation and Robotics/Space and Flight (DPA), PLTW - Computer Science (DPA).

To learn more about Alabama CTE Month or how your business can get involved, contact Ryan Richards at ryrichards@dothan.k12.al.us