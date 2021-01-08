 Skip to main content
Dothan City Schools return to in-person classes next week
Dothan City Schools return to in-person classes next week

dot generic school bus generic.JPG
Metro Creative Graphics

Kelley Springs Elementary and Dothan Preparatory Academy are scheduled to return to in-person classes beginning next week following a week of virtual schooling that started their semester. 

Dr. Dennis Coe, acting superintendent, said administrators will continue to monitor the situation as cases continue to rise in the area and keep everyone updated.

According to the DCS website, because Houston County is currently in "high-risk" on the risk indicator, all visitors are required to have an appointment, wear masks, and be screened before entering. 

