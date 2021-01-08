Dothan City Schools return to in-person classes next week

Kelley Springs Elementary and Dothan Preparatory Academy are scheduled to return to in-person classes beginning next week following a week of virtual schooling that started their semester.
Dr. Dennis Coe, acting superintendent, said administrators will continue to monitor the situation as cases continue to rise in the area and keep everyone updated.
According to the DCS website, because Houston County is currently in "high-risk" on the risk indicator, all visitors are required to have an appointment, wear masks, and be screened before entering.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Sydney McDonald
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today