Dothan City Schools Superintendent looking to create “family atmosphere” for new school year

As Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe begins his first full year, he is set on creating a new environment at DCS to bring the community together like family.

When he left his position as DCS chief operations officer to take on the role of interim superintendent in September of 2020, he was dropped in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple campus reconfigurations, but he did not feel blindsided by any of it, Coe said.

“I was already doing work behind the scenes with the reconfigurations, so that gave me some exposure,” Coe said. “I was born and raised in this area, so I was familiar with Dothan schools and I’ve worked in systems all over the state. Every school system has its own unique challenges, but my prior experience helped me maneuver through some of the problems we’ve had here.”

Coe said he is excited to see how the reconfigurations will work out after extensive reviews and changes, one of those changes being the creation of a separate freshman academy to address overcrowding concerns.

“I want to make sure we get that off on the right foot with our upcoming freshman,” Coe said. “I’m excited about the opportunities they will have at a separate facility where we can better prepare them for high school.”