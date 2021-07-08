Dothan City Schools Superintendent looking to create “family atmosphere” for new school year

As Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe begins his first full year, he is set on creating a new environment at DCS to bring the community together like family.
When he left his position as DCS chief operations officer to take on the role of interim superintendent in September of 2020, he was dropped in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple campus reconfigurations, but he did not feel blindsided by any of it, Coe said.
“I was already doing work behind the scenes with the reconfigurations, so that gave me some exposure,” Coe said. “I was born and raised in this area, so I was familiar with Dothan schools and I’ve worked in systems all over the state. Every school system has its own unique challenges, but my prior experience helped me maneuver through some of the problems we’ve had here.”
Coe said he is excited to see how the reconfigurations will work out after extensive reviews and changes, one of those changes being the creation of a separate freshman academy to address overcrowding concerns.
“I want to make sure we get that off on the right foot with our upcoming freshman,” Coe said. “I’m excited about the opportunities they will have at a separate facility where we can better prepare them for high school.”
Coe also mentioned the development of more advanced curriculum opportunities for students at Dothan Preparatory Academy, as well as the new virtual school opening in the fall, which currently has about 350 students enrolled.
“We have developed a more robust advanced curriculum for our seventh and eighth graders, and they will have more elective and advanced opportunities,” Coe said. “With a smaller student body on top of that, so I’m excited about the changes we will see there.
“The other big structural change we’ve had is the creation of the virtual school. In light of COVID and Dothan’s uniquely strong private and home school population, we needed to be competitive in that market. The virtual school should be an attractive offering for private and homeschool parents because students will get access to high quality education as well as access to extracurricular activities.”
As for his expectations for the coming school year, Coe hopes to create an environment within DCS that will attract and retain employees, students, and families. Coe said with board elections upcoming as well as the start to what he hopes to be a “normal” year after the pandemic, he plans to hold multiple community meetings to get input on the new strategic plan which will be the system’s guide over the next five years.
“Our morale last year was extremely low,” Coe said. “It was partly due to COVID and social restrictions, so for us to establish a family-type atmosphere, I would hope that every employee in Dothan City Schools would treat our children like they are their own. I hope that creating and promoting a family atmosphere and communicate that to the public will show that we are here to serve the community.
“As for our strategic plan, it’s not about my vision. That’s what I want to communicate to our board members and future board members, it’s a public school system and we need to design it based on the needs of the community.”
The staffing issue currently plaguing the nation has not eluded DCS, Coe said.
“Along with every other education institution in the country, we're struggling trying to staff schools,” Coe said. “We’ve got to step back and get creative in how we retain the people we have and attract new people in.”
Coe said DCS needs to address salary and benefits to challenge retirement and resignation numbers locally. DCS recently implemented a pay increase that puts the system paying 2.5% over the state average.
“We are having trouble filling even support staff positions,” Coe said. “My biggest concern for this year is not having a fully staffed system. When you’re short staffed you’ve got higher class loads and increased stress on students and staff, so we want to make this a top priority for our district.”
With the new COVID-19 variant looming over the country, Coe said he and DCS are prepared to address any concerns or issues should they arise in the future. The district recently sent out surveys to parents to gauge interest in a student vaccination day, but the suggestion gained little interest.
“Ultimately, that decision is up to the parents and students,” Coe said. “However, we will be prepared to meet those needs should more interest arise in the future. We are still taking procedures, we’ve adopted cleaning techniques and we are installing better quality air conditioning and will continue those this year. I’m hopeful that we can have a relatively normal year and the procedures we’ve put in place will help dispel any potential outbreak.”
Coe said he is excited to see the long list of projects underway and planned for this year like building renovations, new HVAC systems, and athletic facility updates.
“We’ve got a lot of great things coming this year and I wish we could do them all at one time,” Coe said. “The community will see some major improvements over the next year.”
