Dothan City Schools using COVID funds to provide supplies for K-12 students

Dothan City Schools will be using part of its federal COVID-19 funding, Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds (ESSER II), to provide needed school supplies for grades K-12 students for the upcoming school year.

The school board recently approved the decision in hopes of relieving families of the financial burden of school supply shopping this year in response to the pandemic.

All K-12 schools are responsible for ordering the necessary supplies for students throughout their school from various vendors, according to Meagan Dorsey, DCS public information officer.

Dorsey said the schools will communicate to parents a detailed list of what their students will be receiving.

“Dothan City Schools are committed to providing excellent services to our customers...our students,” said DCS Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe. “Our commitment includes utilizing the extra federal funds to provide both an educational benefit for our students and a financial benefit for our families.”

The funding does not cover clothing, book bags or classroom cleaning and hygiene supplies like wipes and plastic bags. Pre-kindergarten programs Head Start or the Dothan City Early Education Center are not covered under this funding.

School officials said organizations looking to donate school supplies are encouraged to select items that are not covered under the funding.

