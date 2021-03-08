Dothan City Schools will use COVID-19 funding to continue facility upgrades and more

The Dothan City Schools (DCS) is planning for the next round of federal COVID-19 funding to continue facility upgrades, educational programs and staffing.

DCS Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe told the school board Monday night that the system received $11.2 million in the second round of COVID funds and can expect almost double that for the third round.

Coe said the plans for the funding include focusing on facility improvements that are in the works, after school and summer school programs, and continuing to have permanent substitutes assigned to each school. Coe also said he is looking into hiring a team that will focus solely on testing and assessments so the counselors will be free of that work.

Tony King, an account executive for Trane Technologies, also gave a presentation to update the board on what work is still being done at the schools, including installing new HVAC and air filtering technology, as well as interior and exterior lighting.

Board Chairman Mike Schmitz said he is “proud of the board for investing in upgrading the facilities because it was a long time coming.”

Coe said he hopes to allocate the funds efficiently as possible to get “the most bang for their buck” since the COVID funding will be a one-time allotment.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906.

