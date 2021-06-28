Dothan Civic Center, Opera House booking at full capacity

It took four tries, but it looks like local fans will finally get to see a concert by contemporary Christian artist Zach Williams at the Dothan Civic Center.

The concert, rescheduled four times since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled for Oct. 24. And country crooner Gene Watson will hit the stage at the Dothan Opera House on Sept. 2 after three scheduling attempts.

With the return of concerts and events since the pandemic shut entertainment venues down last year, patrons may still have questions about what the rules are for attending events.

“We have signage on the outside of the building that says masks are required unless you are fully vaccinated,” said Marshall Perry, Dothan’s director of performing arts. “The good news is that more and more people are still getting the vaccine here in this area, and you’re seeing many people, like if they’re asked to put on a mask… people are more than willing to put masks on. So, everybody’s being very considerate of that.”