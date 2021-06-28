Dothan Civic Center, Opera House booking at full capacity

It took four tries, but it looks like local fans will finally get to see a concert by contemporary Christian artist Zach Williams at the Dothan Civic Center.
The concert, rescheduled four times since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled for Oct. 24. And country crooner Gene Watson will hit the stage at the Dothan Opera House on Sept. 2 after three scheduling attempts.
With the return of concerts and events since the pandemic shut entertainment venues down last year, patrons may still have questions about what the rules are for attending events.
“We have signage on the outside of the building that says masks are required unless you are fully vaccinated,” said Marshall Perry, Dothan’s director of performing arts. “The good news is that more and more people are still getting the vaccine here in this area, and you’re seeing many people, like if they’re asked to put on a mask… people are more than willing to put masks on. So, everybody’s being very considerate of that.”
The city's indoor entertainment venues – the Dothan Civic Center and Dothan Opera House – have taken cues from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office when it came to mask requirements, sanitizing and social distancing. Ivey lifted the state’s mask requirement and allowed the state’s public health order on gatherings to expire in May. The state of emergency implemented during the pandemic will end on July 6.
To visit government offices or the civic center box office during business hours, people are asked to come through one public entrance and sign in at a security desk.
Perry encourages people buying tickets online to make sure to follow the official link through the Dothan Civic Center’s website, www.dothanciviccenter.org. Secondary ticket sites have always existed, but Perry said there are fake ticket sites that have cropped up during the pandemic, offering tickets that don’t actually exist.
Whether someone is fully vaccinated or not is handled by the honor system and staff can provide masks to those who arrive for an event without their own mask.
“We’re trying to just take care of everybody and make sure everybody feels comfortable coming into our venue,” Perry said. “We’re trying to help people not be fearful about this.”
There is no social distancing at this point, so both the Civic Center and Opera House are booking at full capacity.
Cleaning protocols and sanitizing of restrooms and concession stand counters will still be done before events and even during events.
“We’re doing everything we can to try to make the place safe for everybody so they can come in and enjoy a good show,” Perry said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.