Dothan closer to nailing down long-awaited changes to Rip Hewes

Around the same time, the city also approved buying a new scoreboard and sound system.

While the city commission has discussed the needed improvements to the stadium for the past two years, Saliba would like to be able to move forward with a decision “as soon as possible” to start the process of soliciting architects to outline what exactly can be done before bidding the project to contractors.

Saliba said he believes there are some things that can be done before next year’s football season starts – that’s his hope, at least.

There are several capital improvement projects the city will be looking at in the next calendar year, including road projects, continued sewer system upgrades, a new track facility, and more Water World improvements.

Saliba, commissioners, City Manager Kevin Cowper, and Finance Director Lisa Reeder will be looking at all of those items and budgets for each potential project at a strategic planning session sometime in January.