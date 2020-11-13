Dothan closer to nailing down long-awaited changes to Rip Hewes

City leaders want to enhance Rip Hewes Stadium, and are closer to nailing down exactly how to improve the outdated facility after discussing estimated costs and proposed renovations.
Expanding and updating locker rooms, repaving the parking lot, gutting concession stands, remodeling bathrooms, and laying new turf for the football field topped the list of needs for the city’s 57-year-old football stadium at a Thursday work session.
Though there was some talk about building an entirely new sports complex that would run the city $20 million to $25 million, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said he thinks it would be best for the city to reinvest in the current facility.
“What we can do will easily last us another 20 years before anything else would need to be done,” he said.
The proposed enhancements are estimated to cost $6 million to $8 million, which also includes getting more lights and constructing grassy islands in parking lot.
“We want it to be something that people are proud of when we have guests from other cities come in. For some people, that’s the time when they get to see Dothan,” Saliba said. “It was built some 56 years ago and we haven’t spent any major money in a while.”
The last time a large improvement project was done at the stadium was in 2008, when the city spent $274,000 to replace an old press box that was too small and unsafe. Knology spent $244,000 to sponsor the press box in exchange for 10-year naming rights.
Around the same time, the city also approved buying a new scoreboard and sound system.
While the city commission has discussed the needed improvements to the stadium for the past two years, Saliba would like to be able to move forward with a decision “as soon as possible” to start the process of soliciting architects to outline what exactly can be done before bidding the project to contractors.
Saliba said he believes there are some things that can be done before next year’s football season starts – that’s his hope, at least.
There are several capital improvement projects the city will be looking at in the next calendar year, including road projects, continued sewer system upgrades, a new track facility, and more Water World improvements.
Saliba, commissioners, City Manager Kevin Cowper, and Finance Director Lisa Reeder will be looking at all of those items and budgets for each potential project at a strategic planning session sometime in January.
“We’ll have to prioritize what we think needs to be done and in what order,” Saliba said. “I think we ought to continue to view any of this reinvestment we’re doing, whether it’s roads, the sewer consent order… anytime you see orange barrels, just being able to talk about what projects are out there. We’re doing all of that within the constraints of COVID-19, so it’s a lot of extremely good and positive news to have the ability to do that.”
The city had a great fiscal year ending on Sept. 30 in which it collected nearly $74.5 million in sales tax revenues exceeding last year’s pre-pandemic figures and almost $8 million more than budget projections for the year. Some of the excess revenue will be used on future capital improvement projects.
