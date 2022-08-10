Dothan commission could vote on short-term rental ordinance in September

Those who manage short-term rentals in Dothan will be required to have a business license for each property and adhere to a set of regulations if a proposed ordinance is approved by the Dothan City Commission in September.

Wednesday, Dothan Planning and Development Director Todd McDonald presented details of the ordinance during a public meeting to discuss the short-term rental measure.

In Dothan, short-term rentals are residential properties rented for less than 30 days. It may be a room in a house, an entire house, or an accessory dwelling such as a carriage house or mother-in-law house. The market for such rentals, typically found on sites like Airbnb, has grown in Dothan over the years.

But with the emerging market came complaints from residents living near such rentals, and the city has been grappling with how to best regulate short-term rentals since last year.

“There are a lot of moving parts to this thing,” McDonald said.

There are currently about 80 listings on Airbnb in Dothan, according to Airbnb.com. Many of those are within the city’s Garden District.

The ordinance will be on the administrative agenda on Tuesday when the Dothan City Commission meets at 10 a.m. The measure must be advertised for three weeks before the city commission can vote on the ordinance during the Sept. 6 meeting.

Under the ordinance, hosts must register their properties with the city within 90 days of the ordinance’s passage and obtain a business license within six months.

A companion amendment creates a new business license for short-term rentals with a proposed fee of $100 plus half of 1% of gross receipts from the previous year. Lodging taxes will also be remitted.

Basically, the proposed ordinance creates two categories for short-term rentals: a short-term residential rental (STRR), which is an owner-occupied residential rental; and a short-term commercial rental (STCR), which is a residential rental not occupied by the owner, such as an investment property.

With the distinction come differences in how the two types of short-term rentals are treated under the ordinance.

Generally, both types of short-term rentals have to be licensed with separate licenses for each location. There is a quiet time from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Hosts must collect information on renter’s vehicles and provide that information if requested by the city. A host cannot have more than two notices of violations annually, although those violations must be documented, and short-term rentals can have no more than two guests per bedroom, excluding kids under age 12.

Tents and RVs cannot be used as short-term rentals.

With an STRR, the owner must live at the property, and the property must be declared as the owner’s homestead. Utilities must be in the owner’s name rather than an LLC or other form of ownership. An accessory dwelling unit can be rented in lieu of a room in the primary house. No signage is allowed for short-term residential rentals and only one additional vehicle is allowed.

For short-term commercial rentals, owners have to get a special exception from the Board of Zoning Adjustment to be located in certain residential zoning districts, and there must be a 250-foot buffer between such rental properties (unless they existed prior to the adoption of the ordinance). Property owners must provide proof of liability insurance to get a business license. STCRs also have occupancy caps, and owners must include occupancy restrictions in any advertisement.

McDonald said planning staff members were surprised at the number of short-term rentals, especially short-term commercial rentals, operating in Dothan.

“The short-term commercial rental that is an active market in Dothan,” he said.