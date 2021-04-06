Dothan commission likely to renew city manager's contract

As the Dothan city manager’s contract is set to expire in a few weeks, commissioners will likely offer him an extension.

The topic was brought up during the administrative portion of Tuesday’s commission meeting, but was quickly green-lighted to be placed on next meeting’s agenda without any public discussion.

After the meeting, Mayor Mark Saliba gave City Manager Kevin Cowper a glowing review as he nears his two-year anniversary in the city’s top non-elected position.

“He’s done an excellent job learning who we are as a city, getting to know the people and meeting with them,” Saliba said. “He took the rest of the time to help organize the departments and get us in a good position of being a city that prides itself on excellent service.

“I appreciate his efforts in identifying capital project and service needs… I think moving forward, it’s going to be extremely important to reinvest, and I think the city manager is doing a good job of looking ahead.”

Cowper’s initial contract with the city paid him $190,000 in base salary and another $700 per month in automobile benefits. The initial contract term was set for two years, set to expire on April 29, but includes include two one-year extension options.