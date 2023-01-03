Dothan commission tables storm water mitigation to further explore initiative

Dothan officials discussed efforts to mitigate chronic storm water flooding in a northwest Dothan neighborhood during the first city commission meeting of the new year on Tuesday.

Two agenda items proposed the purchase of two properties on Tacoma Street that have been among the most flooded areas, with several years' history of drainage problems. Officials have determined that purchasing those and several other properties would be the most cost-effective strategy to eliminate storm water flooding in the area.

However, commissioners balked at spending several hundred thousand dollars on two properties without further investigation, particularly whether the fix required the purchase of all the property the city has targeted for purchase. The city offers 90 percent of appraised value for the properties -- $405,000 for 1504 Tacoma St., and $310,500 for 1502 Tacoma St.

The commission tabled consideration until Jan. 17 to further explore the initiative.

In other action, the commission:

• Recognized John Milner of Leisure Services as the city’s employee of the month.

• Approved an on-premise retail liquor license for Waldo’s Chicken and Beer at 4700 West Main Street, by Erica Schuler

• Approved an on-premise retail liquor license for Taj, 2916 Ross Clark Circle, by Ritesh Mohan

• Rezoned property owned by William and Brenda Guilford, located at 2819 Westgate Parkway, from B-3 (Local Shopping) District to R-1 (Residential, Single-Family, Low Density) District.

• Rezoned property owned by Carole McNair Cobb, located at 214 East Saunders Road, from H-I (Heavy Industry) District to A-C (Agriculture Conservation) District.

• Declared certain properties as creating a nuisance, constituting a hazard to the public health, safety, and convenience of the citizens of the City of Dothan, and authorizing the demolition and removal of the said structures.

• Confirmed the costs incurred in structure abatement proceedings for properties determined to be nuisances and turning the amounts over to the county tax collector to be added to the next regular bills for taxes levied against the properties.

• Accepted the renewal proposal provided by McGriff, Siebels, and Williams with coverage underwritten by Chubb/ACE American Insurance Company for Cancer and Disability Insurance at a cost of $172 per active firefighter per year for a one-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2023.

• Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for the maintenance of a sidewalk constructed in conjunction with the Five Star Credit Union development at 4897 West Main Street.

• Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Dothan Public Works Department for the Selma Street Sidewalk Project in the amount of $100,000 (as identified in the Community Development Block Grant 2022 Annual Action Plan), and appropriating funds for said agreement.

• Entered into an agreement with Moody’s Investors Service to maintain an Issuer Rating of Aa2 for the City of Dothan at an annual fee of $6,000.

• Entered into a permit agreement with ALDOT for the installation of steel casing and the abandonment of cast iron pipe for water main extension in the 2100 and 2200 block of U.S. Highway 84 West.

• Appropriated $210,800 to the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority for purchase of a property on Columbia Highway to assist in the revitalization of downtown.

• Awarded bids and approving other purchases over $15,000.00 by the city.

• Approved advance travel requests for city employees.

• Accepted Right-of-Way Warranty Deeds, Temporary Easement Deeds, and a Sanitary Sewer Easement from multiple property owners for the Honeysuckle Road Improvements Project.