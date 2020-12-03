Dothan commission to consider reorganizing city departments, adding new positions

After implementing salary changes last year, the city of Dothan is now looking at reorganizing existing departments before strategic planning starts at the beginning of next year.
A cross-departmental fiber optic crew, a code enforcement division in the planning department, additional firefighters, and a concrete crew for the public works department were among the most heavily-discussed items at a city commission work session on Thursday.
“This is not ‘nice-to-have stuff,’ this is stuff that we need,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said.
For many departments, the number of authorized positions hasn’t changed in over two decades. New positions in most departments are needed to keep up with Dothan’s growth and the commission’s desire to make progressive changes, Cowper said. Other proposed changes involve moving some divisions to other departments.
- Public Works Director Charles Metzger proposed moving the landscaping crew from general services to public works and creating a small concrete crew, which would cost $165,715 for salaries and benefits and $150,800 for equipment.
- Dothan Utilities Water Operations Superintendent Angie Akos presented a plan to move the “Fats, Oil and Grease” program from the planning department and moving wastewater engineering functions to Dothan Utilities. She also requested to add a wastewater system supervisor, a construction inspector, and two additional dispatchers.
- Todd McDonald, head of the planning department, said he would like to create a code enforcement division that could help resolve complaints by creating four new positions. Some would be filled by present employees and would bring in the work that other departments are doing as well. He also said the department needs a plans examiner to streamline the planning review process and an administrative secretary.
- Fire Chief Larry Williams said the fire department needs nine additional positions. Since 1998, the fire department has had 175 authorized positions and is now responding to nearly three times the rate of calls. Overtime, he said, is currently a big issue. The annual cost to add the positions - $573,859 – will be offset some by savings in overtime expenses.
- Leisure Services Director Alison Hall requested upgrading the aquatics manager position to an assistant director position and adding seasonal employees, mostly lifeguards, to accommodate a longer Water World season.
- Jack Mason, information technology director, said the department needs two additional positions: information systems specialist and an information technology security analyst. He said the rapid escalation of the city’s government workers operating online has caused security concerns and more work for the department.
- The General Services Department is requesting a project manager position for an engineer or architect.
- Perhaps the most expensive single proposal discussed was the creation of a fiber optic crew, which would take employees from public works, information technology, and Dothan Utilities. The crew would be responsible for integrating fiber into existing infrastructure for communication purposes.
- The finance and personnel departments are asking for new positions as well, though they are cutting some unfilled positions, which will result in cost-savings.
Cowper assured commissioners the organization was working efficiently with the implementation of cost-neutral or cost-saving changes, but will need to make alterations to provide the best customer service and meet their strategic goals for Dothan.
While there are several items identified as more urgent, like the hiring of new firefighters, others were considered future goals.
The city commission will review reorganization requests at its next strategic planning meeting in early 2021.
