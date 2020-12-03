Dothan commission to consider reorganizing city departments, adding new positions

After implementing salary changes last year, the city of Dothan is now looking at reorganizing existing departments before strategic planning starts at the beginning of next year.

A cross-departmental fiber optic crew, a code enforcement division in the planning department, additional firefighters, and a concrete crew for the public works department were among the most heavily-discussed items at a city commission work session on Thursday.

“This is not ‘nice-to-have stuff,’ this is stuff that we need,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said.

For many departments, the number of authorized positions hasn’t changed in over two decades. New positions in most departments are needed to keep up with Dothan’s growth and the commission’s desire to make progressive changes, Cowper said. Other proposed changes involve moving some divisions to other departments.