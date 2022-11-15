Dothan commissioners address fatal parade shooting, praise police work

Dothan commissioners expressed their condolences for the families impacted by Saturday’s shooting at the National Peanut Festival parade, thanked police and firefighters for their response, and tried to reassure residents that their safety is important to city government.

“This has been tough on Dothan right now,” Commissioner Aristotle Kirkland said during Tuesday’s Dothan City Commission meeting. “My mind takes me back actually to Oct. 15 – my son was actually in the mall when that shooting happened. He can’t un-see that, he really can’t, and every time we go by there, he talks about that. So, we’ve got to definitely get together and take our city back.”

Nobody was injured in the Oct. 15 shooting at Wiregrass Commons Mall.

A fight near the intersection of West Main and Montana streets preceded Saturday’s fatal shooting as the annual parade was winding down. One victim, 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen of Dothan, was killed and another victim was shot twice and underwent surgery.

Police have charged 18-year-old Mekhi Nasir Lawton of Dothan, who turned himself into Dothan police. He faces one count of murder and one count of assault first degree. His bond has been set at $1.53 million.

While trying to remain positive about everything going on in the community, commissioners said it’s been difficult to not think about the tragedy.

Commissioner Bradley Bedwell asked for prayers for the city and vowed to support the Dothan Police Department to do what needs to be done to curtail such violence.

“We are a great city, and just like any city, 95% of the people do the right thing but sometimes people act the wrong way and it makes the whole city look bad,” Bedwell said.

Commissioner Gantt Pierce challenged the commission to work with Police Chief Will Benny and City Manager Kevin Cowper to come up with solutions.

“I want to tell the people of Dothan that I feel like we have the best police department – I’d put them up against anybody,” Pierce said. “I want the people to know that they’re safe, and we’re going to do everything in our hands that we can to make sure our public safety is paramount to anything we do”

Mayor Mark Saliba said he’s willing to talk to anyone who feels they need to express concerns.

“At the end of the day this about each other; it’s about our family that we call the City of Dothan,” Saliba said. “That’s what’s most important is how we’re treating one another.”

In other business Tuesday, city commissioners:

- Approved a Restaurant Retail Liquor and Brewpub License (on premises) for Circle City Brewing, 135 N. Foster St., submitted by James Brian Walker.

- Entered into a wastewater disposal contract with the Town of Rehobeth for sewage treatment. The City of Dothan will bill Rehobeth monthly for the service.

- Approved a contract for professional services with Seay, Seay and Litchfield for the design and construction administration of an electrical services building at Wiregrass Recreation Complex for $18,000. The new structure will support a flag football concessions building.