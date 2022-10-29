 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan conducting garbage, recycling cart audit

Dothan conducting garbage, recycling cart audit

This 2012 Dothan Eagle photo shows a Dothan garbage truck as it lifts a can. The city's environmental services division will be conducting an audit of garbage and recycling carts through February 2023.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Employees with the City of Dothan's Environmental Services are conducting an audit of garbage and recycling carts through February 2023, according to a city news release.

Environmental Services, a division of the city's Public Works Department, began conducting the garbage and recycle cart audit on Oct. 24 and will continue the audit through February of 2023.

Two-person teams will work their way through residential areas within the Dothan city limits documenting cart quantities, cart conditions, and cart serial numbers, according to the news release. Team members will be wearing City of Dothan uniforms and driving City of Dothan vehicles – either pickup trucks or side-by-side vehicles.

All audit activities will be conducted on days of garbage and recycle collection service. This means that teams will collect all data from the curbside and will make every effort not come into residents’ yards during the audit.

Residents with any questions regarding these activities can call Environmental Services at 334-615-3820.

