Dothan could enclose storm drain near Girard to alleviate flooding issues within year

An improvement to flooding issues along the Girard storm drainage basin could be on the horizon after Dothan commissioners accepted 18 easements from affected property owners during Tuesday's commission meeting so preparation can begin.

The City of Dothan’s Public Works Department has been working on making improvements to the open concrete drainage ditch and is currently on its second phase of the project, but the major piece of the project is not yet funded.

Public Works Director Charles Metzger said the current state of the ditch is an eyesore for Cherokee Plaza Subdivision residents whose low-lying properties abut the open ditch.

The $1.6 million fix is to place an enclosed cement drain where the current open ditch exists, Metzger explained.

“It won’t completely fix all the flooding issues when you have extreme weather events, but it will reduce the instances of extreme flooding in that area, in people’s backyards,” Metzger said. “It should be better for residents.”