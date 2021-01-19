Dothan could enclose storm drain near Girard to alleviate flooding issues within year

An improvement to flooding issues along the Girard storm drainage basin could be on the horizon after Dothan commissioners accepted 18 easements from affected property owners during Tuesday's commission meeting so preparation can begin.
The City of Dothan’s Public Works Department has been working on making improvements to the open concrete drainage ditch and is currently on its second phase of the project, but the major piece of the project is not yet funded.
Public Works Director Charles Metzger said the current state of the ditch is an eyesore for Cherokee Plaza Subdivision residents whose low-lying properties abut the open ditch.
The $1.6 million fix is to place an enclosed cement drain where the current open ditch exists, Metzger explained.
“It won’t completely fix all the flooding issues when you have extreme weather events, but it will reduce the instances of extreme flooding in that area, in people’s backyards,” Metzger said. “It should be better for residents.”
Dothan City commissioners will soon have a strategic planning meeting to discuss priorities for funding in the upcoming year. Some of the main topics will include the Girard Storm Drainage Project, proposed Rip Hewes Stadium improvements, the Honeysuckle Road expansion and extension project, and other potential facility and infrastructure improvements.
If commissioners agree to fund the storm drainage project, Metzger hopes to let the project for bid in May with a 180-day contract.
The strategic planning meeting will occur sometime within in the next few weeks.
In other business, city commissioners also:
• Entered into an agreement with Avenu Insights and Analytics, LLC to administer and collect the City’s alcohol taxes for a three-year period beginning March 1.
• Awarded the bid, entered into a contract, and issued a Notice to Proceed and other related documents to L and K Contracting Co. Inc. for the 2021 Burdeshaw Redwater Project for the sum of $824,225.
• Entered into an agreement with the United States Department of Justice, through the United States Marshals Service, to accept funding for reimbursement of overtime expenses in an amount not to exceed $19,424.
• Accepted the renewal proposal provided by McGriff, Siebels, and Williams with coverage underwritten by Chubb/ACE American Insurance Company for Cancer-Disability Insurance at $172per active firefighter per year for a one-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021, and appropriated funds for said coverage.
• Authorized the mayor to execute the Certification of Local Government Approval for Nonprofit Organizations Receiving Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) Program Funds from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs through the Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless.