Dothan COVID-19 hospitalizations remain stable amid statewide spikes

Historically, Dothan has lagged behind the rest of the state in case spikes and hospitalizations since the dawn of the pandemic. Narby believes Southeast could see a similar uptick in post-Thanksgiving hospitalizations soon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A lot has changed since March, however.

“We’ve become comfortable and familiar with COVID patients,” Narby said. “It’s almost become a business-as-usual approach.”

The medical community has learned about COVID-19 in the last nine months – its complications, how to treat it, what helps and what doesn’t. Narby said care has improved and mortality rates have gone down locally and across the country.

“We’re working hard to maintain our staff’s morale… Everyone’s attitude remains positive and engaged,” Narby said.

An effective vaccine’s imminent availability has heartened and encouraged Narby.

“I think it’s remarkable,” he said. “There seems to be a light at the end of this long, awful tunnel… that doesn’t mean we can relax though. We have to soldier on.”