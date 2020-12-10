Dothan COVID-19 hospitalizations remain stable amid statewide spikes

“So far, knock on wood, we haven’t seen a big surge,” Southeast Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Charles Narby said Thursday. “The volume has remained pretty steady.”
A New York Times analysis of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data showed Dothan’s Intensive Care Unit beds were 100% full with patients.
It is true that both hospitals have been on and off ICU diversion since around June caused in part by fluxes in COVID-19 patients, but diversions were fairly routine at the regional hospitals pre-pandemic as well. Diversions are often caused by space, but staffing has been a major contributing factor as well during this time.
Narby said roughly one-third of the hospital’s 43 ICU beds have COVID patients, but that number has been stable since he took the position three months ago. Southeast Health is a comprehensive stroke center and trauma center and attracts many critical care patients, who stay in the ICU.
It draws patients from neighboring counties in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.
Most COVID patients at Southeast stay on the COVID-19 floor, which works like a general medical floor with negative-pressure rooms.
As of Thursday morning, Southeast had 42 total admitted patients with virus symptoms. The number spiked in July with 64 patients and started declining in August shortly after Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide mask mandate. Numbers have fluctuated between around 35-48 since with a high of 48 observed on Tuesday.
Historically, Dothan has lagged behind the rest of the state in case spikes and hospitalizations since the dawn of the pandemic. Narby believes Southeast could see a similar uptick in post-Thanksgiving hospitalizations soon.
A lot has changed since March, however.
“We’ve become comfortable and familiar with COVID patients,” Narby said. “It’s almost become a business-as-usual approach.”
The medical community has learned about COVID-19 in the last nine months – its complications, how to treat it, what helps and what doesn’t. Narby said care has improved and mortality rates have gone down locally and across the country.
“We’re working hard to maintain our staff’s morale… Everyone’s attitude remains positive and engaged,” Narby said.
An effective vaccine’s imminent availability has heartened and encouraged Narby.
“I think it’s remarkable,” he said. “There seems to be a light at the end of this long, awful tunnel… that doesn’t mean we can relax though. We have to soldier on.”
On a positive note, the number of flu cases has gone down this season. Narby said there have been fewer cases at the hospital and the Alabama Department of Public Health reports that 1.45% of all outpatient doctor visits are for influenza-like illness, down considerably from last season’s baseline of 3.29% during the same time period.
Narby believes the decrease can be attributed to mask-wearing, social distancing and lack of travel.
Getting the flu vaccine is particularly important this season, Narby says, because of the many similarities between flu and COVID-19 symptoms.
“It’s never too late. Please go get one,” Narby said.
