Dothan COVID-19 hospitalizations spike as Flowers acquires Moderna vaccine

The ADPH follows the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) guidance regarding administration of COVID-19 vaccine. In this first phase of vaccination, the critical infrastructure workforce is identified as frontline health workers, including clinical and nonclinical workers in hospitals, nursing homes or those providing in-home or mental health care directly, and emergency medical service (EMS) providers.

Various phase levels are based on risk exposure and Alabama is currently in Phase 1a, according to an ADPH press release. The population that falls into this first phase is more than 300,000 Alabamians.

“The overriding issue at present is the scarcity of vaccine,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “We realize that there are many people at increased risk of exposure to the virus who are not yet able to receive immunization. As the supply of vaccine remains limited, we continue to urge the public to practice the measures needed to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As southeast hospitals see new record-highs of COVID-19 inpatients, new daily cases do not seem to be slowing.