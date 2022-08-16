Dothan creates new overlay district for 84 East corridor

Dothan commissioners created a new overlay district for the U.S. Highway 84 East corridor during their Tuesday meeting, approving an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance to implement the commission’s vision for the east side of town.

The Dothan City Commission voted unanimously to create the overlay district after holding a public hearing on the matter moments earlier.

An overlay district is a special planning and zoning district that has its own development regulations on top of a city’s general planning and zoning regulations.

The Highway 84 East overlay district starts around Park Avenue west of downtown Dothan and stretches to the area around the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM). The overlay district incorporates streets and neighborhoods located off the main highway.

Within the Highway 84 East overlay district there are six subdistricts: downtown core, downtown edge, three mixed-use subdistricts, and an institutional subdistrict that surrounds Southeast Health. Land uses are intended to smoothly transition from the high-density downtown districts to lower-density mixed-uses that blend commercial, entertainment, retail, and residential developments. Most of the lower-density and mix-used subdistricts are located east of Columbia Highway.

Local architect Mark Pepe spoke during the city’s public hearing on the overlay district and cautioned commissioners on over-regulating the corridor. Pepe also expressed concern that there are property owners impacted by the overlay district who may not even realize it.

“We’re just wanting to make sure that we are not restricting ourselves so much that we’re going to inhibit growth and developments,” Pepe said.

Pepe said there are good aspects to the overlay district, and development professionals are open to change as long as it’s change for the better.

“We want it to be change for the good and not change that hurts us in any kind of future development or economic development,” Pepe said.

In response to Pepe’s comments, City commissioner John Ferguson said he wants the city to remain flexible should the overlay district create unintended consequences or prove to be too restrictive.

“We want to be as good a partner as we can and try to incentivize and motivate people to develop these areas,” Ferguson said. “If we find something that needs fixing, I think we will be able to take care of it.”

The city’s vision for the corridor is to create areas where people can live, shop, dine out, and even work all in the same general area.

The overlay district is outlined in about 65 pages. The district establishes regulations and guidelines on parking, billboards, landscaping, streets, lighting, building placements, architectural standards, stormwater, signage, open areas, and drive-thrus. The requirements are more flexible than normal in some areas, such as when it comes to parking requirements and stormwater management. Development standards even vary between the six subdistricts.

City commissioners said they think the overlay district will end up giving developers flexibility and help put older buildings to use again when current zoning requirements are too restrictive.

“Change is never easy,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. “And as we move forward, I’ll reiterate what Commissioner Ferguson said, I’m committed to do the best we can to be flexible and work with the business community.”