Dothan creates two new reserve officer positions for facilities security

Dothan is on its first step to improving security at city facilities with hiring of two more reserve officers at the Dothan Police Department.

One officer will be assigned to the Civic Center while the other will be assigned to other city facilities as needed. Police Chief Steve Parrish used the Dothan Utilities Collections office as an example of an area that needs security at certain times of the month because of increased traffic.

“We’ll be able to provide some peace of mind for employees working at those facilities,” Parrish said.

These officers, who are typically retired police officers, will be assigned to the City Parks and Facilities program at a cost of $77,382 annually, according to a city staff report.For the short term, the cost will be reimbursed by COVID grant monies.

The city commission unanimously approved the creation of the positions during a July meeting.

The city already has 13 reserve officers utilized as School Protection Officers, and uses them to man city facilities while school is not in session. With school starting back soon, Parrish said it is a good time to start hiring reserve officers who are committed to monitoring city facilities and be familiar with municipal parks and buildings.